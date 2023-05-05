Augusta County dental clinic offers price reduced appointments without insurance

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic offers dental appointments with a $35 co-pay to children and adults without insurance.

Sophie Parson, executive director of the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic, said that there are over 35,000 people in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro areas who are without health insurance. The goal of the clinic is to provide the care to everybody who needs it.

“Preventative care it is the people knowledge of the impact oral hygiene, oral care, dental care,” Parson said. “Preventative [care] is really what we want to focus on and treatment.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, one of the most common causes of tooth decay and cavities, is inconsistent (or lack thereof) dentist appointments. Parson emphasized the importance of building healthy habits and maintaining preventative care at an early age. She said, the earlier you care for your teeth the better off your mouth will be later in life.

“It’s really a crucial age cause we need to set them up with good habits for the future, for their adult life,” Parson said. “So the job of the parents, the teachers, the dentists, the team and the community is really important.”

The clinic is partnering with Basic City Brewery for the second “Battle of the Bands” event to help fundraise for the day-to-day operations of the clinic. The goal is to raise $10,000 on May 9. Parson said, the more money they fundraise, the more appointments they will be able to offer and the more supplies they can acquire.

