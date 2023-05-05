Draw Your Weather
Augusta County Market Animal Show teaches youth about agriculture

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The 77th 4-H and FFA Market Animal Show was this week, and the children participating were able to show and sell the animals they raised.

“I think it is really good for the youth who are doing this. They are getting valuable experience and responsibility about what it takes to raise, and take care of and market an animal.” Said Sam Liggett with Rockingham Cooperative.

Liggett said for many years the animal show has been a really great opportunity for youth to learn skills and have have great experiences.

Buffalo Gap High School teacher and Market Animal Show Board member, Shirly Kaufman said “It is a school sponsored event its basically an extracurricular event. and it runs with FFA and also 4-H.”

Kaufman said that a lot of planning goes into making this event happen.

“We start in November and we got to get the facilities together. We check in steers in November and then we check in what we call short legs, which is sheep, pigs, and goats in the first part of March.” said Kaufman.

“It is so huge in the community and it is so supported. That we have teachers, we have principals, we have Board of Supervisors they all come and watch their kids because it is such a fabulous event.” said Kaufman.

Kaufman said the kids work really hard and they feel gratitude when they see their hard work pay off. The kids have to raise and own the animals to prepare them for the show and sale.

“There is a lot of work these kids have to do, They don’t have to do it it is by choice. There is a lot of gratitude that they get from it just with coming here and seeing their hard work pay off.” said one of the participants, Sadie.

“They have the exhibitors, the animals and they will go in the ring and the judges will pick out the best and then after that they will have they call it the championship drive the winners of their classes and judges will pick out the best of those and the best of those classes win.” said Sadie.

Liggett said that the children showed the animals Thursday and Friday. Then they will sell the animals on Saturday.

Liggett said “Sale will be at ten o’clock tomorrow and will go well into the afternoon. The youth will have the opportunity to sell their cattle, goats, hogs, and lambs.”

