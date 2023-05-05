Central Shenandoah Health District urges families to schedule back-to-school immunizations

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District encourages families to have their children stay up to date with the required back-to-school vaccines.

Laura Lee Wight, population health manager of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said that these vaccines are safe and meant to prevent old diseases from causing new issues to children.

“You know without vaccines, children are at risk from childhood diseases like measles and whooping cough,” Wight said. “We really want to make sure that our children are safe at school and they stay at school throughout the whole school year.”

Wight emphasized the requirement of these vaccines and how students might be unable to start school on time if they are not up to date with their immunizations.

“These required school immunizations, they’re required. So if your child doesn’t have their required school immunizations, it might result in them having a delay in their school start time,” Wight said.

Wight said that delaying the child’s start time for school can lead to many issues down the line.

According to the VDH, back-to-school immunizations have been on a steady decline for the past several years. Wight hopes that parents will use the resources they provide to become educated on the benefits of vaccinations. Wight said that for families that may not have health insurance can go to vaccine clinics during the summer.

“It’s important to remember that vaccines prevent disease,” Wight said. “It’s always better to prevent a disease than to treat one after the fact.”

For more information about the pop-up vaccine clinics and the immunizations themselves, visit the VDH website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.