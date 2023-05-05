Draw Your Weather
Did you see this strange light in the sky?

A starlink satellite could be responsible for reports of strange lights over the Valley on May...
A starlink satellite could be responsible for reports of strange lights over the Valley on May 4. (photo submitted to Burst by Sarah Keyser)(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KEEZLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - “What was that strange light up in the sky last night?”

This is the question asked to WHSV by several viewers after they say they witnessed strange lights on the night of May 4. WHSV decided to look into the lights, and we may have found an explanation.

A witness from Keezletown said the lights appeared around 9:30 p.m. above her aunts home, and that it looked like a slow moving row of lights that looked like a train in the sky.

According to findstarlink.com, there was a satellite visible on May 4 at around 9:30 p.m. heading from west to northeast. This could be a possible explanation to the lights seen along the east coast, including Keezletown, on May 4.

The Shenandoah Valley has a long history of UFO sightings, and you never know what you may see when you look up.

