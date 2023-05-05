Discussions and concerns about the Shenandoah Rail Trail continue in Shenandoah County

TOMS BROOK, Va. (WHSV) - It was nearly a full house at the Fire Hall in Toms Brook. Dozens of Shenandoah County residents, supervisors and other officials came together to discuss the Shenandoah Rail Trail.

A group called Shenandoah Rail Corridor presented the history behind the railway that sits between Front Royal and Broadway and what they said the best option for the railway to be- Rails with Trails versus Rails to Trails.

Rails-to-Trails, they explained, is what most people think of when discussing the Shenandoah Rail Trail. It would remove the existing tracks and replace them with a trail used to walk, bike, etc.

Rails-with-trails is an option that would maintain the current railway and add a trail along the sides. They said this is the best compromise.

Kevin Walker with Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation said he wasn’t opposed to the trail coming to the area but acknowledged that keeping the rail is vital for the agricultural industry in Shenandoah County.

Many others, including people who live along the current railway, expressed additional concerns about security, funding, and the fact that there may be too many unanswered questions remaining to comfortably be on board with the Rail Trail.

A deeper dive into those concerns is to come.

