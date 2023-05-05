Draw Your Weather
Elementary school teacher accused of exposing himself to a child

Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carlina school teacher has been arrested for reportedly exposing himself to a child.

WITN reports that Gregory Morris was arrested on Friday and faces one count of indecent exposure.

Police said on March 6 they got a report of an adult exposing himself to a child and Morris was arrested after further investigation.

According to Onslow County Schools, Morris has been on leave since March 13. He taught third grade at Parkwood Elementary School in Jacksonville.

School officials said that the exposure did not happen on school property and was unrelated to his work at the school.

Morris has been with Onslow County Schools since 2016 and has taught second, third and fourth grades.

Police urged anyone with further information to contact them at 910-938-6520.

