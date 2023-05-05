Harrisonburg-Rockingham long range transportation plan nearing completion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In 25 years, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area is expected to look very different than it does now.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission already has plans outlined to better the area.

“Roads and trails and sidewalks don’t end at a municipal boundary,” Ann Cudy, director of transportation for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission said.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Organization (HRMPO) is planning ahead.

They have transportation projects planned for the next 25 years.

“To make sure that we are staying current with where new residential and commercial growth is taking place and that transportation network supports that,” Cundy said.

As they are wrapping up this phase of the plan, which is reconsidered every five years, they got one last chance to hear from residents about the potential projects.

“We always hear a lot about the need to build out the bike and pedestrian network and fill those gaps,” she said.

Although still seeking funding, one project expected to make downtown Harrisonburg more pedestrian-friendly is in the plan.

“Liberty Street roadway configuration in downtown you know its a one-way street, two lanes of traffic. We’ve identified that as a great segment where you could convert one of those driving lanes into a wider sidewalk and protected bike lane,” Cundy said.

Safety is also a factor when looking at transportation areas needing attention in the coming years.

“Intersections along US 33 going east from the city that are maintaining traffic flow but also keeping people safe some innovative intersection designs that eliminate some of the turning movement that leads to angle crashes,” Cundy said.

One of the newly committed projects is along stone spring road in Rockingham County.

This plan will go in front of the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission board on May 18.

Residents have until that day to fill out the online comment section for this plan.

A paper copy can also be found in Harrisonburg and Rockingham government buildings.

