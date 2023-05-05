Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — A chemical plant in the Houston area caught fire Friday, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston.

Officers received a service call just after 3 p.m. Friday to help divert traffic around the plant, Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland said. The city of Deer Park said in an advisory that there was no shelter-in-place order for residents.

Shell is conducting their own air quality monitoring but the city has yet to receive an update, said Kaitlyn Bluejacket, a spokesperson for the city of Deer Park. She said they have been advised by Shell that there is no need at the time to shelter in place, but that the city would update residents if that becomes the case.

Fire crews from the plant and nearby plants are responding, as well as the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, who is leading the response, Gilliland said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said in a statement that his office has been assured that the situation is “under control” and that all employees have been accounted. Garcia urged people to avoid the area but said there is no shelter-in-place currently in effect.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal, according to Garcia.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality officials said in a statement that they are responding to the industrial fire and have deployed air monitoring assets from the Houston, Beaumont and Austin offices to support local response.

Shell officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fishersville man was arrested in April for an alleged sexual assault of a child according to...
Fishersville man arrested for sexual assault of a child, ACSO says
Harrisonburg City Councilman is facing a DWI charge
It has been nearly a year-and-a-half since remains believed to be those of missing hiker Cassie...
Still no update in Cassie Sheetz case, Medical Examiner’s Office backlog likely to blame
Augusta County Sheriff's Office Car
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office comments on Board of Supervisors decision
A starlink satellite could be responsible for reports of strange lights over the Valley on May...
VIDEO: Did you see this strange light in the sky over Keezletown?

Latest News

Local hemp business concerned about impact of new law
Local hemp business concerned about impact of new law
Rockingham Republicans to hold firehouse primary for District 4 Supervisor nomination
Rockingham Republicans to hold firehouse primary for District 4 Supervisor nomination
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm temperatures for the weekend
In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video...
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet