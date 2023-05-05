Draw Your Weather
James Madison women’s lacrosse advances to AAC Championship game, defeats Cincinnati 13-7

James Madison head coach Shelley Klaes looks on at practice on May 2, 2023.
James Madison head coach Shelley Klaes looks on at practice on May 2, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, (WHSV) - No. 6 James Madison lacrosse team got by a gritty Cincinnati team on Thursday afternoon in the AAC Conference semifinal, defeating the Bearcats 13-7 to advance to the conference championship game.

The Dukes were led by Isabella Peterson who scored four goals to go with her two assists. Tai Jankowski and Taylor Marchetti each scored twice for JMU.

James Madison will face Florida in the championship game on Saturday at noon.

