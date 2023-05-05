Khaleesi Cuthriell’s walk for justice going onward Saturday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the community still want justice for three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell. A walk to honor the three year-old who suffered from the mistakes of adults is still a go, despite a court trial for on of the charged suspects not happening next week.

The event is a loop around Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton starting at the bandstand gazebo at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Although the jury trial has been postponed, the motivation is to show that this is a matter people care about.

“It’s not the outcome we wanted, but it’s not gonna change the outcome of the trial, and then if anybody else has any more information to please come forward and do the right thing,” Justice for Khaleesi Advocate Erin Landes said.

Advocates for Khaleesi feel that child protective services failed to do their part in helping.

Candi Royers five-day jury trial starts October 16. While the organization is sad about the delay, they hope their push for justice is worth the wait and realized in the end.

