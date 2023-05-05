Local hemp business concerned about impact of new law

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - A new law in Virginia will take THC products off the shelf beginning on July 1. It has local hemp and CBD companies concerned as they feel the law goes too far and is taking away products with real medicinal benefits.

Senate Bill 903 was first brought forward by Augusta County State Senator Emmett Hanger as a way to keep THC products out of the hands of children but businesses like Pure Shenandoah say it has far more negative effects.

“The main reason they brought this bill to the table is a lack of education. They believe that a lot of these products are harmful, toxic, and they’re winding up in the hands of kids which has sadly been the case in some spots but is not the normal by any means,” said Tanner Johnson, who owns Pure Shenandoah with his brothers. “When you throw the baby out with the bathwater it does a lot more net negative than positive and it really matters on containing your products. We have child lock laws, child safety on packaging.”

The Johnson brothers started Pure Shenandoah after Hemp became legal in 2018 and the business later began selling CBD and Delta 8 THC products which they began to do to fill a void created by the stalled rollout of legal medical marijuana in the valley.

“Virginia under serving in our specific area is one of the reasons we’ve been selling CBD and products with THC in them as well is because it’s in high demand, people need it and they have to travel over 2 hours to get it from any of the medical marijuana processors,” said Abner Johnson, one of the Pure Shenandoah owners.

Abner said that the lack of a medical marijuana rollout in Virginia is what has ultimately led to the sale of Delta 8 products by hemp producers like Pure Shenandoah.

“The medical marijuana industry in Virginia and the hemp industry are two completely different regulated bodies. There are five medical marijuana licenses in Virginia and the one for our area in the Shenandoah Valley was given to an out of state member who has not acted on it for the past few years,” said Abner. “A lot of hemp business owners are upset because there is no recreational THC program set yet so that means the only way we’re able to sell products that have any THC is through the hemp industry and what this law is doing is cutting hemp companies from being able to do that.”

Senate Bill 903 bans the sale of any products with a THC content higher than 0.3%.

“It’s going to change up the definition of THC to include Delta 8 THC and what that will do is restrict a lot of products that people have been using for things like pain, sleep, and plenty of other accounts,” said Abner.

The law also requires all CBD products to have a 25 to 1 CBD to THC ratio which Pure Shenandoah said will water down CBD products like topical oils, making them less effective at reducing pain.

“In some ways it does make sense we need a better regulatory system around products that are psychoactive but also there are a lot of people out there that need THC and CBD and other compounds that come from the plant. There’s no denying that,” said Abner.

Pure Shenandoah said it will likely lose around 30 to 40 % of its revenue when the law goes into effect. It said while THC regulation is needed the law simply goes too far.

“Banning these products never works. It helps the black market flourish and it allows even more toxic chemicals to make it into products that kind of find the loopholes in there. So we just think that educating politicians and customers is the way to go,” said Tanner.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.