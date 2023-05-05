Milder temps into the weekend

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds into the afternoon, eventually turning partly sunny and finally much lighter wind. More mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Petersburg and Moorefield around 70.

Mostly cloudy and pleasant for the evening as temperatures fall back into the 60s. Cool overnight with some patchy fog. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Patchy fog to start. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 40s. Some sun at times in the afternoon and still mild throughout the day. Very comfortable. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. A nice day.

Partly cloudy into the evening and mild, staying in the 60s. Cool overnight with patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and some sun. Then increasing clouds for the day and warm. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few isolated showers and a storm into the afternoon. Watching the potential for a batch of scattered showers and a storm sometime late afternoon into the early evening. This could be short lived and not widespread. Stay tuned. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s but plenty of sunshine. Warm and partly cloudy for the day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. An isolated pop up storm in the afternoon, not widespread. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures in the 50s and mainly sunny. Partly sunny for the day and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. An isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s and partly cloudy. A pleasant day with some sun at times but a fair amount of clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 50s and plenty of sun. Mainly sunny for the day and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

