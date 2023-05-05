Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Putting on sunscreen is important this time of year. Why?

The sun is the strongest on June 20 (the summer solstice)
The sun is the strongest on June 20 (the summer solstice)(Janet Morris)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - While it may still be spring and temperatures haven’t fully turned consistently warm, sunscreen is still very important this time of year.

When temperatures reach those warmer levels, we tend to think that correlates to the Sun’s strength. This is not true, it has nothing to do with how warm it is outside. It’s all about what time of year it is, and how close it is to the summer solstice which is June 20th.

While we do dress in warmer clothes when temperatures are cooler, your face is still exposed the same amount in May versus most of July! Spring also is a time when our skin is more used to being exposed to far less sunlight, making it even more prone to the sun’s rays.

The closer it is to the summer solstice, the stronger the Sun is. Since the summer solstice is towards the beginning of summer, the beginning of May is as close to that date as late July and early August. This means the Sun is much stronger now at the beginning of May than Labor Day! Even in April, the Sun is as strong as in late August and early September.

The opposite is true for the fall. The month of October has about the same strength of sunlight as February.

The length of time that a day is can give you an indication of the strength of the sun. As a reminder, it is wise to use sunscreen if you plan on doing outdoor activities when the sun is strongest (10 am - 4 pm).

The summer solstice is the day the sun is the strongest, the sun is just as strong on the first...
The summer solstice is the day the sun is the strongest, the sun is just as strong on the first day spring compared to the first day of fall.(University of Arizona)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fishersville man was arrested in April for an alleged sexual assault of a child according to...
Fishersville man arrested for sexual assault of a child, ACSO says
Harrisonburg City Councilman is facing a DWI charge
It has been nearly a year-and-a-half since remains believed to be those of missing hiker Cassie...
Still no update in Cassie Sheetz case, Medical Examiner’s Office backlog likely to blame
Augusta County Sheriff's Office Car
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office comments on Board of Supervisors decision
A starlink satellite could be responsible for reports of strange lights over the Valley on May...
VIDEO: Did you see this strange light in the sky over Keezletown?

Latest News

A vehicle crash on Interstate 81 has traffic backed up in the northbound lane., according to...
Crash causes delays on I-81 near Weyers Cave
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm temperatures for the weekend
The Staunton Police Department says they are investigating a reported vehicle larceny.
Staunton Police investigating reported vehicle theft
Daniel Woodyard mugshot
Dublin man arrested for indecent liberties with minor; more victims suspected