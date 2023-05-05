Rockingham Republicans to hold firehouse primary for District 4 Supervisor nomination

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - With local and state elections this November primaries are on the horizon. The Rockingham County Republican Party is holding a firehouse primary for its nomination for the District 4 Supervisor seat on May 13.

The primary will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Doug Will Tennis Center at Harrison Park in Bridgewater. Leila Longcor and Dennis Driver will be vying for the nomination to run in November to replace longtime District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger who is not seeking reelection.

“People always ask me about, you know they like or dislike in the general election, one candidate or another. They say ‘gee I might have liked a different candidate to have on the ballot, this is a way to have a hand in the selection of a candidate on the ballot,” said Rockingham County Republican Committee Chairman Daryl Borgquist.

Borgquist said that there will be no absentee voting for the primary as well as no write-in option on the ballot. Voters will be asked to bring a photo ID and that they are aligned with Republican principals and will support the Republican Candidate in the General Election. He said the firehouse primary was the most practical option.

“A firehouse primary is just the most straight forward. A convention takes a lot of time, even if you work as fast as possible it takes four hours that people have to sit there and so many people have sports activities, graduations, weddings, and things that start in May,” said Borgquist.

Only those who live within District 4 will be eligible to vote in the primary.

“This will be for just the precincts in District 4. The two Bridgewater precincts, Mount Crawford, Montezuma, Ottobine, and North River,” said Borgquist.

There are three open seats on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors up for grabs this November but District 4 is the only one that will have a Republican primary. Joel Hensley is the loan Republican candidate in District 5 where he will seek to replace incumbent Michael Breeden who is also not seeking reelection.

Borgquist said the Republican party will not run a candidate against incumbent Sallie Wolfe-Garrison who is seeking reelection in District 2.

The Republican party’s nominees for other county offices have already been selected. Mark Obenshain will run for the 2nd State Senate District s eat and Tony Wilt will run for the 34th House of Delegates District seat.

As for local offices the party is running incumbents Bryan Hutcheson for Sheriff, Marsha Garst for Commonwealth Attorney, Chaz Haywood for Circuit Court Clerk, Dan Cullers for Commissioner of Revenue, and Todd Garber for County Treasurer.

You can register to vote in Virginia here.

