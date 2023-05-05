Spotswood boys soccer defeats Staunton 3-1

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - After a scoreless first half, the Spotswood boys soccer team scored three goals in the second half on its way to a 3-1 victory against Staunton in a non-district game on Thursday night.

Andres Cardoso, Daniel Romanchuk, and Ian Joya all scored goals for the Trailblazers.

To view additional scores from across The Valley, click here.

If you see a score that’s missing and you’d like to report it, send us an email at sports@whsv.com.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.