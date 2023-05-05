Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Spotswood boys soccer defeats Staunton 3-1

Spotswood boys soccer coach Dan Atwell looks on during the Trailblazers match against Staunton...
Spotswood boys soccer coach Dan Atwell looks on during the Trailblazers match against Staunton on May 4, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - After a scoreless first half, the Spotswood boys soccer team scored three goals in the second half on its way to a 3-1 victory against Staunton in a non-district game on Thursday night.

Andres Cardoso, Daniel Romanchuk, and Ian Joya all scored goals for the Trailblazers.

To view additional scores from across The Valley, click here.

If you see a score that’s missing and you’d like to report it, send us an email at sports@whsv.com.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Stand your Ground Laws” mean you do not have to retreat before using force to defend yourself.
What is Virginia’s stance on “Stand Your Ground” laws?
At Tuesday night’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting the Director of Counseling, Rachel...
Rocktown High School principal announced, progress still on track for end of year finish date
A Fishersville man was arrested in April for an alleged sexual assault of a child according to...
Fishersville man arrested for sexual assault of a child, ACSO says
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

James Madison head coach Shelley Klaes looks on at practice on May 2, 2023.
James Madison women’s lacrosse advances to AAC Championship game, defeats Cincinnati 13-7
James Madison attacker Isabella Peterson during a practice drill on May 2, 2023
‘Bella is playing big time right now.’ Peterson becomes JMU’s all-time goal scorer
James Madison head coach Marlin Ikenberry brings out the lineup card prior to the Dukes' road...
No. 21 Virginia holds off James Madison rally, defeats Dukes 9-8
(FILE)
New policy aims to help high school student-athletes with NIL deals