Staunton Police investigating reported vehicle theft

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department says they are investigating a reported theft of a vehicle that occurred at Sheetz on April 19.

The Staunton Police Department (SPD) says the vehicle allegedly stolen is a beige 2010 Mercedes C300 four-door with Virginia registration TUK2533.

The person in the photo is the suspect, according to the SPD.

Anyone that can identify the suspect or that has information on this incident is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

