Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Turner Ashby softball continues undefeated run in 2023

Turner Ashby softball stays undefeated with 8-7 win over Broadway
Turner Ashby softball stays undefeated with 8-7 win over Broadway(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Turner Ashby softball continues undefeated run in 2023

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby softball is 17-0 in 2023.

On Tuesday evening, the Knights continued their unbeaten campaign with a comeback win over Broadway, one of the other elite teams in the area. Turner Ashby was down 7-2 in the sixth inning before the Knights stormed back to take a 9-8 win over the Gobblers.

According to the Knights, the team never lost its belief on the diamond.

“We just needed something to get us going, even if it was a walk, a base hit... we just needed to get ourselves going,” said Turner Ashby junior first baseman Harleigh Propst.

Regardless of the score, Turner Ashby brings a tangible energy to every game, which is fueled by the bond between the Knights in Bridgewater.

“We work hard every day, we love one another,” added junior second baseman and pitcher Lily Moyers. “We play for one another instead of the individual names on our backs.”

The Turner Ashby softball players have been playing together for nearly ten years, raised in a community that has a storied legacy of success on the diamond.

“It’s a great community,” said junior shortstop Kendall Simmers. “They love softball, they love baseball. Softball is a part of the community, it’s part of what we do.”

Up next, the Knights face Harrisonburg on Friday as Turner Ashby goes for win number 18 in a row this spring.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fishersville man was arrested in April for an alleged sexual assault of a child according to...
Fishersville man arrested for sexual assault of a child, ACSO says
Harrisonburg City Councilman is facing a DWI charge
A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.
19-year-old father charged with murder after child dies with ‘suspicious injuries’
Nearly 500 pounds of cooked pasta were found mysteriously dumped by a creek in New Jersey last...
Hundreds of pounds of pasta mysteriously dumped next to creek
Alder Marin Sotelo
Inmate who escaped Va. jail captured in Mexico

Latest News

James Madison head coach Shelley Klaes looks on at practice on May 2, 2023.
James Madison women’s lacrosse advances to AAC Championship game, defeats Cincinnati 13-7
Spotswood boys soccer coach Dan Atwell looks on during the Trailblazers match against Staunton...
Spotswood boys soccer defeats Staunton 3-1
James Madison attacker Isabella Peterson during a practice drill on May 2, 2023
‘Bella is playing big time right now.’ Peterson becomes JMU’s all-time goal scorer
James Madison head coach Marlin Ikenberry brings out the lineup card prior to the Dukes' road...
No. 21 Virginia holds off James Madison rally, defeats Dukes 9-8