Turner Ashby softball continues undefeated run in 2023

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby softball is 17-0 in 2023.

On Tuesday evening, the Knights continued their unbeaten campaign with a comeback win over Broadway, one of the other elite teams in the area. Turner Ashby was down 7-2 in the sixth inning before the Knights stormed back to take a 9-8 win over the Gobblers.

According to the Knights, the team never lost its belief on the diamond.

“We just needed something to get us going, even if it was a walk, a base hit... we just needed to get ourselves going,” said Turner Ashby junior first baseman Harleigh Propst.

Regardless of the score, Turner Ashby brings a tangible energy to every game, which is fueled by the bond between the Knights in Bridgewater.

“We work hard every day, we love one another,” added junior second baseman and pitcher Lily Moyers. “We play for one another instead of the individual names on our backs.”

The Turner Ashby softball players have been playing together for nearly ten years, raised in a community that has a storied legacy of success on the diamond.

“It’s a great community,” said junior shortstop Kendall Simmers. “They love softball, they love baseball. Softball is a part of the community, it’s part of what we do.”

Up next, the Knights face Harrisonburg on Friday as Turner Ashby goes for win number 18 in a row this spring.

