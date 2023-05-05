Warm temperatures for the weekend

FRIDAY: Some clouds for the evening and pleasant with temperatures eventually falling into the 50s. Partly cloudy throughout the evening into the overnight. Turning chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and pleasant as temperatures rise into the 50s. Patchy fog early. Lots of sun throughout the day with more clouds arriving late in the afternoon into the evening. Warm and beautiful with highs in the low to mid 70s. Plenty of clouds for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Patchy fog early. Plenty of clouds of the afternoon with peeks of sun. Scattered showers and storms arriving for the afternoon but storms won’t be widespread. General timing for storms will be between 2-8 pm. A warm day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy for the evening with scattered showers and storms early. Mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Drying out much of the night with the exception of a stray shower or storm. Mostly cloudy and pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Patchy fog early. Keeping the clouds throughout the day with sunshine at times. Scattered showers and storms arriving for the afternoon. A very warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms for the evening and mild. Temperatures quickly falling into the 60s. Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible overnight, but storms will have much less coverage versus the afternoon and evening. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Patchy fog early. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and storms. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Cloudy with scattered showers and storms for the evening as temperatures fall into the 60s. Rain showers will linger into the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day and warm. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Some clouds for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

