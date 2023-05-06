Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Hotel employee accused of sneaking into room, sexually assaulting guest

A hotel guest claims they were sexually assaulted by an employee who snuck into their room while staying at a hotel in downtown Nashville. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville hotel employee has reportedly been fired after a guest said they were sexually assaulted.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, David Neal has been arrested and is facing charges stemming from an incident that occurred at a Hilton hotel in downtown Nashville.

Hotel guest Peter Brennan claims he was sleeping and woke up to Neal touching him inappropriately.

Brennan’s lawyer said Neal used a ghost key card to illegally enter his client’s room around 5 a.m. during his stay in March.

Police said Brennan reported that Neal was sucking on his toes.

“I woke up and I was being sexually assaulted by a man who had broken into my room,” Brennan said.

According to the man’s lawyer, Neal has since been fired because he refused to give a statement regarding the alleged assault. They are also waiting for surveillance footage to be released from the hotel.

Authorities said Neal has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault. He currently remains in jail on a $27,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A starlink satellite could be responsible for reports of strange lights over the Valley on May...
VIDEO: Did you see this strange light in the sky over Keezletown?
The Staunton Police Department says they are investigating a reported vehicle larceny.
Staunton Police investigating reported vehicle theft
It has been nearly a year-and-a-half since remains believed to be those of missing hiker Cassie...
Still no update in Cassie Sheetz case, Medical Examiner’s Office backlog likely to blame
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Richmond police blocked off the area of Thursday's crash in the 300 block of West Main Street.
‘Tragic and heartbreaking’: VCU student killed in crash

Latest News

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Britain's King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury...
AP: Britain's King Charles III crowned
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift returns to Nashville, reveals ‘Speak Now’ date
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
A man is accused of placing a fake bomb at Harvard University.
Man charged in Harvard bomb threats freed; suspects sought