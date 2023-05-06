James Madison opens three-game series at Marshall with 13-6 win, softball falls at Texas State

CHARLESTON, W.Va, (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team opened up a critical three-game series with a win at Marshall on Friday night.

The Dukes enter the series currently on the outside looking in of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. A series win over Marshall would be a critical step toward moving up in the standings.

Ryan Dooley led the Dukes offensively, going 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs.

JMU continues the series with Marshall on Saturday.

SOFTBALL: Texas State 8, James Madison 2

Texas State’s Jessica Mullins pitched five scoreless innings while striking out eight batters. A 4-run fifth inning allowed the Bobcats to pull away.

James Madison’s Hannah Shifflett hit her 40th career home run at JMU putting her fourth all-time on the school’s home run list.

