Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

James Madison opens three-game series at Marshall with 13-6 win, softball falls at Texas State

James Madison's Kyle Novak (30) waits to greet Ryan Dooley at home plate after Dooley hit a 2-run home run in the top of the fourth inning.
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va, (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team opened up a critical three-game series with a win at Marshall on Friday night.

The Dukes enter the series currently on the outside looking in of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. A series win over Marshall would be a critical step toward moving up in the standings.

Ryan Dooley led the Dukes offensively, going 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs.

JMU continues the series with Marshall on Saturday.

SOFTBALL: Texas State 8, James Madison 2

Texas State’s Jessica Mullins pitched five scoreless innings while striking out eight batters. A 4-run fifth inning allowed the Bobcats to pull away.

James Madison’s Hannah Shifflett hit her 40th career home run at JMU putting her fourth all-time on the school’s home run list.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A starlink satellite could be responsible for reports of strange lights over the Valley on May...
VIDEO: Did you see this strange light in the sky over Keezletown?
It has been nearly a year-and-a-half since remains believed to be those of missing hiker Cassie...
Still no update in Cassie Sheetz case, Medical Examiner’s Office backlog likely to blame
The Staunton Police Department says they are investigating a reported vehicle larceny.
Staunton Police investigating reported vehicle theft
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Richmond police blocked off the area of Thursday's crash in the 300 block of West Main Street.
‘Tragic and heartbreaking’: VCU student killed in crash

Latest News

James Madison defender Rachel Matey during practice on May 2, 2023
‘We’re setting the tone.’ JMU lacrosse looks to secure AAC Tournament Championship
James Madison head coach Shelley Klaes looks on at practice on May 2, 2023.
James Madison women’s lacrosse advances to AAC Championship game, defeats Cincinnati 13-7
James Madison attacker Isabella Peterson during a practice drill on May 2, 2023
‘Bella is playing big time right now.’ Peterson becomes JMU’s all-time goal scorer
James Madison head coach Marlin Ikenberry brings out the lineup card prior to the Dukes' road...
No. 21 Virginia holds off James Madison rally, defeats Dukes 9-8