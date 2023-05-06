Warm temperatures continue

SATURDAY: Some clouds for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of clouds for the afternoon with peeks of sun. Scattered showers and storms arriving for the afternoon but storms won’t be widespread. General timing for storms will be between 1-7 pm. Severe storms are unlikely, but a few storms may contain gusty winds. A warm day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy for the evening with an isolated shower or storm. Mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Completely drying out by midnight. Mostly cloudy and pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Patchy fog early. Keeping the clouds throughout the day with sunshine at times. Scattered showers and storms arriving for the afternoon between 2-10 pm. Storms will not be widespread but a few strong storms are possible. A very warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms for the evening and mild. Temperatures quickly falling into the 60s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Patchy fog early. Scattered rain showers for the morning. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and storms. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Cloudy with scattered showers and storms for the evening as temperatures fall into the 60s. Rain showers will linger into the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day and warm. A stray shower cannot be ruled out during the day, especially during the morning hours. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Some clouds for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight and cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A mild evening and mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the 60s. Mostly cloudy overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Turning mostly cloudy as the day progresses and warm. A stray shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

