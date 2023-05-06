‘We’re setting the tone.’ JMU lacrosse looks to secure AAC Tournament Championship

(WHSV) - In it’s first year in the American Athletic Conference, the James Madison lacrosse team hasn’t just excelled.

They’ve made a statement.

The Dukes are one win away from an AAC Tournament title. The only team standing in their way is Florida. James Madison took down Cincinnati 13-7 on Thursday in the AAC semifinal.

The Dukes made it clear before departing for Philadelphia that a conference tournament championship would be a big accomplishment in their first year in the AAC.

“I think we’re setting the tone,” said JMU head coach Shelley Klaes. “I think being able to come in here in the inaugural year and show we mean business and that we’re coming in with high goals and we’re coming in hunting championships I think is a great way to start.”

Saturday’s AAC Championship begins at noon.

