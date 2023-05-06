Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

‘We’re setting the tone.’ JMU lacrosse looks to secure AAC Tournament Championship

James Madison defender Rachel Matey during practice on May 2, 2023
James Madison defender Rachel Matey during practice on May 2, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - In it’s first year in the American Athletic Conference, the James Madison lacrosse team hasn’t just excelled.

They’ve made a statement.

The Dukes are one win away from an AAC Tournament title. The only team standing in their way is Florida. James Madison took down Cincinnati 13-7 on Thursday in the AAC semifinal.

The Dukes made it clear before departing for Philadelphia that a conference tournament championship would be a big accomplishment in their first year in the AAC.

“I think we’re setting the tone,” said JMU head coach Shelley Klaes. “I think being able to come in here in the inaugural year and show we mean business and that we’re coming in with high goals and we’re coming in hunting championships I think is a great way to start.”

Saturday’s AAC Championship begins at noon.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A starlink satellite could be responsible for reports of strange lights over the Valley on May...
VIDEO: Did you see this strange light in the sky over Keezletown?
It has been nearly a year-and-a-half since remains believed to be those of missing hiker Cassie...
Still no update in Cassie Sheetz case, Medical Examiner’s Office backlog likely to blame
The Staunton Police Department says they are investigating a reported vehicle larceny.
Staunton Police investigating reported vehicle theft
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Richmond police blocked off the area of Thursday's crash in the 300 block of West Main Street.
‘Tragic and heartbreaking’: VCU student killed in crash

Latest News

James Madison head coach Shelley Klaes looks on at practice on May 2, 2023.
James Madison women’s lacrosse advances to AAC Championship game, defeats Cincinnati 13-7
James Madison attacker Isabella Peterson during a practice drill on May 2, 2023
‘Bella is playing big time right now.’ Peterson becomes JMU’s all-time goal scorer
James Madison head coach Marlin Ikenberry brings out the lineup card prior to the Dukes' road...
No. 21 Virginia holds off James Madison rally, defeats Dukes 9-8
James Madison's Nicholle Marshall, left, looks to escape past a defender during practice on May...
‘This is what you play for all season.’ James Madison lacrosse gearing up for conference tournament