Wilson Memorial baseball uses 3-run seventh to defeat Buffalo Gap, Bison softball defeats Green Hornets

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The seventh inning between Wilson Memorial and Buffalo Gap’s baseball team produced plenty of action but it was the Green Hornets who eventually prevailed over Bison 6-5 on Friday night.

Trailing 3-2 going to the top of the seventh, Buffalo Gap scored three-runs to take a 5-3 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, Wilson Memorial got a 2-run pinch hit RBI single from Eli Irving to tie the game 5-5. A wild pitch would later score the winning run.

Wilson Memorial moves to 13-3 on the season while Buffalo Gap sits at 12-5.

The Buffalo Gap softball team defeated Wilson Memorial 8-2.

For additional scores around The Valley, click here. If you see a score that's missing, you can report it by sending an email to sports@whsv.com.

