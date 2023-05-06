Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Wilson Memorial baseball uses 3-run seventh to defeat Buffalo Gap, Bison softball defeats Green Hornets

Wilson Memorial pitcher Finn Irving looks in to deliver the pitch during a high school baseball game against Buffalo Gap on May 5, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The seventh inning between Wilson Memorial and Buffalo Gap’s baseball team produced plenty of action but it was the Green Hornets who eventually prevailed over Bison 6-5 on Friday night.

Trailing 3-2 going to the top of the seventh, Buffalo Gap scored three-runs to take a 5-3 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, Wilson Memorial got a 2-run pinch hit RBI single from Eli Irving to tie the game 5-5. A wild pitch would later score the winning run.

Wilson Memorial moves to 13-3 on the season while Buffalo Gap sits at 12-5.

The Buffalo Gap softball team defeated Wilson Memorial 8-2.

For additional scores around The Valley, click here. If you see a score that’s missing, you can report it by sending an email to sports@whsv.com.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A starlink satellite could be responsible for reports of strange lights over the Valley on May...
VIDEO: Did you see this strange light in the sky over Keezletown?
It has been nearly a year-and-a-half since remains believed to be those of missing hiker Cassie...
Still no update in Cassie Sheetz case, Medical Examiner’s Office backlog likely to blame
The Staunton Police Department says they are investigating a reported vehicle larceny.
Staunton Police investigating reported vehicle theft
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Richmond police blocked off the area of Thursday's crash in the 300 block of West Main Street.
‘Tragic and heartbreaking’: VCU student killed in crash

Latest News

James Madison's Kyle Novak (30) waits to greet Ryan Dooley at home plate after Dooley hit a...
James Madison opens three-game series at Marshall with 13-6 win, softball falls at Texas State
James Madison defender Rachel Matey during practice on May 2, 2023
‘We’re setting the tone.’ JMU lacrosse looks to secure AAC Tournament Championship
Turner Ashby softball stays undefeated with 8-7 win over Broadway
Turner Ashby softball continues undefeated run in 2023
James Madison head coach Shelley Klaes looks on at practice on May 2, 2023.
James Madison women’s lacrosse advances to AAC Championship game, defeats Cincinnati 13-7