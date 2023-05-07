1 injured in officer-involved shooting in downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in downtown Harrisonburg on Saturday, according to the City’s Director of Communications Michael Parks.

Parks said around 6:30 p.m., Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a domestic disturbance involving a weapon on Old Furnace Road. He said the incident turned into an abduction with one victim.

Harrisonburg Police Department pursued the suspect by car; the victim was also in the car at the time, and the pursuit ended at the area of 25 S. Liberty Street when the officer-involved shooting happened, according to Parks.

The suspect was taken to UVA hospital. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The abducted victim is safe.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

