High hopes for Model Train and Railroad show happening Sunday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Things are on track for the Augusta County Railroad Museum’s Model Train and Railroad Show on Sunday. The Show has been a Shenandoah Valley tradition for 36 years now.

Railroads have always been a mode of transportation, according to club members, so the point of the show is to conduct camaraderie between attendees and the 135 vendors lined up.

Officials said proceeds from this event are going to fund the free events they do all year long, but this year’s guests have a chance to support ACRM’S capital fund.

The museum has moved around roughly every three years, so they hope people of all ages come out for a good time and to help them reach their goals.

“We’re in the process now where committee members [are] looking for our own place. We want to purchase a place of our own, so we can completely set up again and run, and open to the public for free,” Augusta County Railroad Museum President Jerry Hendricks said.

The Augusta County Railroad Museum’s last spot was at the Staunton Mall before it was torn down. Donations of all kinds are welcomed for the capital fund with a table present for more information about the process.

ACRM President Jerry Hendricks said all types of train scales will be on display.

The event will be at Augusta County Expo Center in Fisherville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are 8 dollars for people ages 13 and older. Kids who are 12 years old or younger, and accompanied by an adult, get in for free.

