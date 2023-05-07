Mild evening ahead

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy for the evening with an isolated shower or storm. Mild with temperatures in the 60s. Completely drying out by midnight. Mostly cloudy and pleasant overnight with patchy fog. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Patchy fog early. Keeping the clouds throughout the day with sunshine at times. A few showers and storms arriving in the afternoon 2 pm. Storms will not be widespread as not everyone see rain during the day. A very warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms for the evening and mild. Temperatures eventually falling into the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms increase in coverage slightly late in the evening into the overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Patchy fog early. Showers and storms will continue to be scattered for the morning. Mostly cloudy throughout the day as rain and storms stay scattered. Mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the evening as temperatures eventually fall into the 50s. Some clouds around overnight. A stray lingering shower cannot be ruled out for the night. Turning cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and warm. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Just a few passing clouds for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Mostly clear overnight and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A mild evening and partly cloudy with temperatures eventually falling into the 60s. Mostly cloudy overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and very warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Plenty of clouds for the evening and mild as temperatures fall into the 60s. A few showers possible overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Scattered showers during the day, especially in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.