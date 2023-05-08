18-year-old killed in Rockbridge County crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An 18-year-old man was killed in a crash in Rockbridge County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 11:08 p.m. on Ridge Road, four-tenths of a mile north of McClure Boulevard in Rockbridge County.

Devin Riley of Goshen, was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger south on Ridge Road, when he drove off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

Riley died at the scene, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.