18-year-old killed in Rockbridge County crash

Police car lights,
Police car lights,(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An 18-year-old man was killed in a crash in Rockbridge County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 11:08 p.m. on Ridge Road, four-tenths of a mile north of McClure Boulevard in Rockbridge County.

Devin Riley of Goshen, was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger south on Ridge Road, when he drove off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

Riley died at the scene, according to police.

