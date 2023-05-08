Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Bob Huggins apologizes for using homophobic slur in interview

In the audio clip it sounds like Huggins refers to Xavier University fans as “Catholic f-gs.”
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins is under fire after an audio clip of him using a homophobic slur surfaced online.

The comment came while Huggins was a guest on a Cincinnati sports radio talk show Monday.

In the audio clip, which can be heard here, it sounds like Huggins refers to Xavier University fans as “Catholic f--s.” He then uses the slur again.

5 News has reached out to WVU Athletics officials for comment, but so far has not heard back.

Huggins coached 16 seasons at Cincinnati and is the program’s winningest coach.

Below is a statement from Huggins issuing an apology on WVU’s Men’s Basketball’s social media account:

WVU Sports released a statement Monday afternoon, saying Huggins’ remarks “do not represent our University values,” further saying the University “does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously.”

The statement also says the situation is currently under review and will be addressed by the University and its Athletics Department.

Below is the statement in its entirety:

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

Bob Huggins apologizes for using homophobic slur in interview

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
Name of suspect in Harrisonburg shooting released, officers won’t face charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Proceeds from this event are going to fund the free events they do all year long but this years...
High hopes for Model Train and Railroad show happening Sunday
Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
The suspect was struck multiple times, and HPD officers immediately administered life-saving...
Woman safe after abduction, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

A malfunctioning HVAC unit prompted firefighters to respond to Matoaca Middle School before...
Loaded gun found in Chesterfield middle school student’s backpack
Buford Middle School in Charlottesville
Possible trespasser causes lock down at Buford Middle School
A police car.
Saturday head-on crash under investigation, police say
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Big range in temperatures for Tuesday
A lone cannon marks the spot of an artillery battery at the New Market battlefield.
The tragic story of Cadet Jefferson at the Battle of New Market