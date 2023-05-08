Bob Huggins apologizes for using homophobic slur in interview

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins is under fire after an audio clip of him using a homophobic slur surfaced online.

The comment came while Huggins was a guest on a Cincinnati sports radio talk show Monday.

In the audio clip, which can be heard here, it sounds like Huggins refers to Xavier University fans as “Catholic f--s.” He then uses the slur again.

5 News has reached out to WVU Athletics officials for comment, but so far has not heard back.

Huggins coached 16 seasons at Cincinnati and is the program’s winningest coach.

Below is a statement from Huggins issuing an apology on WVU’s Men’s Basketball’s social media account:

WVU Sports released a statement Monday afternoon, saying Huggins’ remarks “do not represent our University values,” further saying the University “does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously.”

The statement also says the situation is currently under review and will be addressed by the University and its Athletics Department.

Below is the statement in its entirety:

Statement by WVU Athletics. pic.twitter.com/BGGAErDU22 — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) May 8, 2023

