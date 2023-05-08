Draw Your Weather
Catch Saturn with the Moon this week up in the sky

Saturn with one of its own moons
Saturn with one of its own moons(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A quiet week up in the sky but Saturn gets back into the action as it poses with the Moon this week!

THE MOON AND SATURN

Starting Friday morning, you can see the Moon with Saturn. The Moon will be in the southeastern sky and Saturn will appear after 3 am to the left of the Moon. The closest the Moon and Saturn will get will be Saturday morning. On Sunday morning, Saturn will rise and be located to the upper right of the Moon. Cloud cover may be a big factor for viewing all three nights. Friday and Sunday morning should have the best viewings.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning, Saturn will be very close to the Moon
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning, Saturn will be very close to the Moon(WHSV)

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain another 12 minutes of daylight. By May 15th, we will have 14 hours and 15 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 45 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:10 am to 6:04 am while sunsets will move from 8:13 pm to 8:19 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
May 86:10 am8:13 pm14 hrs, 3 mins
May 96:09 am8:14 pm14 hrs, 5 mins
May 106:08 am8:15 pm14 hrs, 7 mins
May 116:07 am8:16 pm14 hrs, 9 mins
May 126:06 am8:17 pm14 hrs, 11 mins
May 136:06 am8:18 pm14 hrs, 12 mins
May 146:05 am8:19 pm14 hrs, 14 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Thu May 11, 3:55 am7 min78°10° above NW10° above SE
Sun May 14, 9:24 pm7 min61°10° above WSW10° above NE
Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) will be very high on the horizon
Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) will be very high on the horizon(WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonMay 12th, 10:28 am
New MoonMay 19th, 11:53 am
First Quarter MoonMay 27th, 11:22 am
Full MoonJune 3rd, 11:41 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets just before midnight in the northwest

Mars: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, sets in the northwest just after 1 am

Jupiter: Rises in the east before 5:30 am, very limited viewing, not in sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, limited viewing, rises in the sky around 3 am in the eastern sky

