Catch Saturn with the Moon this week up in the sky
(WHSV) - A quiet week up in the sky but Saturn gets back into the action as it poses with the Moon this week!
THE MOON AND SATURN
Starting Friday morning, you can see the Moon with Saturn. The Moon will be in the southeastern sky and Saturn will appear after 3 am to the left of the Moon. The closest the Moon and Saturn will get will be Saturday morning. On Sunday morning, Saturn will rise and be located to the upper right of the Moon. Cloud cover may be a big factor for viewing all three nights. Friday and Sunday morning should have the best viewings.
GAINING DAYLIGHT
This week, we will gain another 12 minutes of daylight. By May 15th, we will have 14 hours and 15 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 45 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:10 am to 6:04 am while sunsets will move from 8:13 pm to 8:19 pm.
Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:
|Date
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Daylight
|May 8
|6:10 am
|8:13 pm
|14 hrs, 3 mins
|May 9
|6:09 am
|8:14 pm
|14 hrs, 5 mins
|May 10
|6:08 am
|8:15 pm
|14 hrs, 7 mins
|May 11
|6:07 am
|8:16 pm
|14 hrs, 9 mins
|May 12
|6:06 am
|8:17 pm
|14 hrs, 11 mins
|May 13
|6:06 am
|8:18 pm
|14 hrs, 12 mins
|May 14
|6:05 am
|8:19 pm
|14 hrs, 14 mins
ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)
|Date
|Visible
|Max Height
|Appears
|Disappears
|Thu May 11, 3:55 am
|7 min
|78°
|10° above NW
|10° above SE
|Sun May 14, 9:24 pm
|7 min
|61°
|10° above WSW
|10° above NE
NEXT MOON PHASES
|Moon Phases
|Date and Time
|Third Quarter Moon
|May 12th, 10:28 am
|New Moon
|May 19th, 11:53 am
|First Quarter Moon
|May 27th, 11:22 am
|Full Moon
|June 3rd, 11:41 pm
CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES
Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets just before midnight in the northwest
Mars: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, sets in the northwest just after 1 am
Jupiter: Rises in the east before 5:30 am, very limited viewing, not in sky at sunset
Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, limited viewing, rises in the sky around 3 am in the eastern sky
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.