Firefighters find body inside Melbourne Road home

Charlottesville firefighters on the scene
Charlottesville firefighters on the scene(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says it responded to a “unique” situation early Monday, May 8.

CFD was called out to a home along Melbourne Road at 6:49 a.m. The department says the fire was already out when crews got there, and a person was found dead inside.

The Charlottesville Police Department posted the following to Facebook around 8 a.m.: As a result of a structure fire in the area of Melbourne Rd, one adult female has been deceased. Our officers are currently assisting the Charlottesville Fire Department with the scene; please expect traffic delays. At this time, there is no immediate threat to the public. Please use caution.

The Charlottesville Fire Department says the woman’s body will be sent to Richmond for an autopsy.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

