First responders catch fun in kickball tournament

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Some people on the frontline spent their Sunday having some good, clean fun.

The Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad hosted the first kickball tournament for first responders in the area. This included the following: Staunton Police Department, Staunton Fire Department, Staunton City Sheriff’s Department, Probation/Parole, Harrisonburg Rescue, Child Protective Services, Augusta County Fire-Rescue, and SARS.

The goal was to have officers and officials get a kick out of being together in a calm atmosphere.

“Kickball is a great opportunity for us to play versus the departments that we work with all the time but do it and have fun. We have a very stressful job, and this is a way for us to kind of come together and be competitive in a different type of way, so this has been wonderful for us,” SARS Paramedic Kaelyn Press said.

According to scorekeepers, Child Protective Services took home the trophy.

The Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad was blown away by participation, as nine teams played. They said they can see the first responder kickball tournament getting bigger and better every year.

