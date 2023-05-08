Draw Your Weather
Grilled Cheese Mania Express now open in downtown Harrisonburg

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A niche restaurant has gone back to its roots, opening a food truck on Liberty Street in downtown Harrisonburg.

The ‘Grilled Cheese Mania Express’ food truck opened this month and is an expansion of the brick-and-mortar restaurant located on South Main Street.

Owner Kathleen Mania-Casey says the business actually started in the same food truck in 2012 before the opening of the permanent, indoor location. Until now, the truck was used for special events.

Although the menu at GCM Express is limited, Mania Casey says she is excited to bring the same homemade sandwiches, soups, and sweet treats to a different area downtown.

“We’ve had a good positive response, from some of our regular customers, one customer came and brought me beautiful flowers, just coming to support us. A lot of people from the surrounding buildings are so happy that they can just walk out and grab something to eat,” Mania Casey said.

Grilled Cheese Mania Express is open Monday through Friday at 25 N. Liberty Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, or until food is sold out. However, Mania-Casey says if you can’t make it out during the week, the restaurant will be participating in Harrisonburg’s Downtown Dinner party event on May 20.

