Grottoes council to discuss possible establishment of quiet zone in town

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The Grottoes Town Council was set to meet on Monday night but did not have a quorum and will now hold its May meeting sometime in the next week.

When the council does meet it will discuss an idea for the establishment of a quiet zone in the town that would stop trains from blowing their horns when passing through Grottoes during certain hours of the day.

“Here in the town of Grottoes we have two intersections that the trains have to blow for and you can hear the horn pretty much through the whole town. So we added this to the agenda in order for the town council to discuss the possibility of going through the process and talking to the railroad in order to establish this,” said Joshua Bailey, a member of the Grottoes Town Council.

Bailey requested that the discussion of a potential quiet zone be added to the council agenda after having a town resident reach out to him about establishing one.

“It’s just something we want to look at and maybe make the quality of life here in town a little bit easier so that they don’t have a train horn blowing at 4 or 5 in the morning when everyone is sleeping,” he said.

Federal law requires trains to begin sounding their horns 15 to 20 seconds before entering a road crossing. However local governments can establish quiet zones on sections of rail lines that contain one or more road crossings if certain requirements are met.

“There has to be an arm that comes down to block traffic, there has to be a big signaling device in order for traffic to know to stop. A lot of these things they already have at the two major intersections (In Grottoes),” said Bailey. “We already have those things established so the only thing we want to do is see if it’s something the governing body wants to do and then maybe start the process of going through this with the railroad.”

Norfolk Southern runs the rail line that passes through Grottoes. Bailey said that he believes there is a lot of support in the town for the establishment of a quiet zone.

“I think it will enhance the quality of life of the people that live close, especially people that work different hours or have small children that might be affected by that,” he said.

