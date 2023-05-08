Harrisonburg couple welcomes their first child despite struggles with cystic fibrosis

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Having a baby and becoming parents is all Michaela and Nevin Blosser have ever wanted. But for the longest time, they weren’t sure it was in the cards for them because Michaela has cystic fibrosis and Nevin is a carrier.

Back in 2021, the couple found out that Michaela could still safely carry a baby, and In Vitro Fertilization gave them the chance to do that without passing the genetic disease onto their baby.

“We started off with 13 eggs. It dwindled down to just one viable one, so we only had one and it was her,” Michaela said.

Hettson, or Hetti, was born on January 1, 2023.

“Surprisingly, everything went very smooth, actually, my lung function went up while I was pregnant, which was crazy. We gained weight fine and did everything fine,” Michaela said.

And now, holding her child in her arms, Michaela said it is the most amazing feeling.

“This is my dream. Being a mom, bringing a little person into the world and being able to help raise and grow her into an awesome little person,” Michaela said.

And while Michaela is enjoying motherhood, it comes with some new challenges especially as she continues to manage her health.

“Make sure I get 30 minutes of my treatments in and trying to figure out where it fits in the day because I have to do that two to three times a day,” she explained. “Also trying to keep my lungs healthy by exercising and figuring out how to fit that in, too.”

But despite it all, she said she’s just happy to finally be a mom and that it was worth the wait.

The Blossers want to thank their friends, family, and the community for supporting them along their journey and helping them raise nearly $14,000 to go toward the cost of IVF.

“The GoFundMe ended up raising about half of it,” Michaela said. “You just feel loved, you feel validated that I needed to be a mom and everybody else in the community supported me and thought it was a good idea, too.”

