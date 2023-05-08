Harrisonburg mourns the loss of Allen Litten, the man who documented the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg community is mourning the loss of a man who documented the Valley for decades, Allen Litten passed away on Friday at 88-years-old. Litten could often be seen taking photographs around the community.

He worked as a photographer for the Daily News Record from 1958 to 2004 and leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Valley.

“He loved taking pictures of people and he loved the Valley. If you had to look for someone who represented the Valley, who was the Valley, who understood the Valley, it would be Allen Litten,” said Joe Fitzgerald, a former city editor for the Daily News Record who worked with Litten in the early 1990s.

Fitzgerald first met Litten in 1990 and said he was an invaluable help who always knew where to go and who to talk to when it came to anything in the Valley.

“He knew locations in the Valley, he knew people in the Valley. It seemed sometimes like he knew every driveway, every person in the Valley, every field, and where the wildflowers came up in the spring,” said Fitzgerald.

Litten spent his whole life in the Valley, he got his first camera when he was seven years old and never looked back. Over the years he documented the region with thousands and thousands of photographs.

“He probably had at least 2 photos a day, 6 days a week, 50 weeks a year, 600 a year, 50 years, 30,000 photographs of his probably ran in the Daily News Record over those years,” said Fitzgerald.

Litten retired from the DNR in 2004 but his work in the community was far from over. For the last 20 years Litten had volunteered with the Harrisonburg Police Department’s Administrative Auxiliary Team.

“Anyone that speaks of Allen here the first thing they do when they talk about Allen is they smile, because he was first and foremost a nice honorable guy that everyone liked. He was steadfast, he was someone who I remember growing up around here I would see him everywhere,” said Captain Jason Kidd of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Over the years Litten photographed and documented activities, special events, critical incidents, and day to day life for HPD.

“His goal was to catch people in a good light. He documented things the way they were of course but he did things so that his goal always seemed to be to show what was happening but also to portray the good in people,” said Kidd.

Kidd said that Litten was someone that HPD could always count on over the years.

“He was here frequently and anytime we had a special event even when we wouldn’t ask him to be there you’d look in the background and sure enough you’d see Allen taking pictures. Sometimes we’d be planning an event and say ‘oh my gosh did we forget to call Allen’ and whether we called him or forgot to call him he was always there,” said Kidd.

Litten continued taking photographs until late last year, he loved photography and remained passionate about it throughout his life.

“He had the energy of someone half his age and he remained excited about every assignment until the day he retired,” said Fitzgerald. “He started out working with black and white 35mm film and the last time I talked to him last September he was already suffering from the illness that would take his life but he was talking about switching to a newer different kind of camera because it was the latest way to take photographs.”

Public service was a big part of Litten’s life. In his younger days he was a volunteer firefighter and a member of the national guard. He also volunteered at Rocktown History in Dayton and kept working with HPD until late last year.

“If we were to take a stopwatch and calculate all the time that Allen donated to this community, we’re so indebt to him because he did so much for this department and for this community overall. He made lots of contributions, positive contributions, and he will be greatly missed,” said Kidd. “He really just made so many positive contributions. He was a Harrisonburg resident and his whole life he was making contributions here and it wasn’t that he was out for himself, he was there to do good and serve the community.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.