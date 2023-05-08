Name of suspect in Harrisonburg shooting released, officers won’t face charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney says

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The name of the suspect in the officer involved shooting in Harrisonburg on Saturday has been released.

In a statement from Marsha Garst, the Commonwealth’s Attorney of Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg, the suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Oliverio Patricio Garcia. Garst also says a number of charges have been placed on Garcia.

The statement also says the officers involved will not face any charges or penalties in relation to the shooting. Garst said the use of force was “justified in this instance.” This comes after dash cameras and body cameras were reviewed, according to Garst.

In a press release, HPD said the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, regarding a domestic disturbance involving a weapon in the 1000 block of Old Furnace Road. That report turned into the abduction of the female victim, resulting in a police pursuit between HPD and the suspect; the victim was in the car as well, according to HPD.

HPD said the suspect was ordered to drop his handgun, but a shot was fired from inside the vehicle. They said he was given more orders to drop the gun but did not, leading to an officer shooting into the suspect’s car.

This is all the information that has been released at this time, stay tuned for more updates on this incident.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.