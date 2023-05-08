Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Name of suspect in Harrisonburg shooting released, officers won’t face charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney says

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The name of the suspect in the officer involved shooting in Harrisonburg on Saturday has been released.

In a statement from Marsha Garst, the Commonwealth’s Attorney of Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg, the suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Oliverio Patricio Garcia. Garst also says a number of charges have been placed on Garcia.

The statement also says the officers involved will not face any charges or penalties in relation to the shooting. Garst said the use of force was “justified in this instance.” This comes after dash cameras and body cameras were reviewed, according to Garst.

In a press release, HPD said the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, regarding a domestic disturbance involving a weapon in the 1000 block of Old Furnace Road. That report turned into the abduction of the female victim, resulting in a police pursuit between HPD and the suspect; the victim was in the car as well, according to HPD.

HPD said the suspect was ordered to drop his handgun, but a shot was fired from inside the vehicle. They said he was given more orders to drop the gun but did not, leading to an officer shooting into the suspect’s car.

This is all the information that has been released at this time, stay tuned for more updates on this incident.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in downtown Harrisonburg
The suspect was struck multiple times, and HPD officers immediately administered life-saving...
Woman safe after abduction, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg
Proceeds from this event are going to fund the free events they do all year long but this years...
High hopes for Model Train and Railroad show happening Sunday
The Justice for Khaleesi organization believes the maltreatment that happened could have been...
Community pushes for justice in Khaleesi Cuthriell case and child protection
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

Grilled Cheese Mania Express opens in downtown Harrisonburg
Grilled Cheese Mania Express now open in downtown Harrisonburg
BRAFB 2022 "Stamp Out Hunger"
31st annual Stamp out Hunger Food Drive returns May 13
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Some showers and storms to start week
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus