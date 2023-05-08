Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Officials: Elementary school student brings knife to school, injures classmate

Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a...
Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a knife to school.(Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff, Samantha Valentino and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate, according to school officials.

In a press release from Whitley County Schools, officials said a student at Whitley North Elementary School brought a knife to school Monday and used it to injure a classmate.

Officials said the classmate was injured in the shoulder.

WKYT reports the teacher immediately intervened, and the school resource officer then took control of the situation.

School officials said it’s unclear how the student got the knife to school.

In a message sent out to parents about the incident, officials asked parents to talk to their children and tell them that it is against the law to bring weapons of any kind to school.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in downtown Harrisonburg
The suspect was struck multiple times, and HPD officers immediately administered life-saving...
Woman safe after abduction, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg
Proceeds from this event are going to fund the free events they do all year long but this years...
High hopes for Model Train and Railroad show happening Sunday
The Justice for Khaleesi organization believes the maltreatment that happened could have been...
Community pushes for justice in Khaleesi Cuthriell case and child protection
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people,...
Opening statements begin for fatal NY limo crash trial
Ideas for celebrating Mother’s Day
Ways to show mom you care as Mother’s Day approaches
Ways to show mom you care as Mother’s Day approaches
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
Disney updates lawsuit against DeSantis to add new events