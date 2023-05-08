Some showers and storms to start week

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and pleasant overnight with patchy fog. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Patchy fog early. Decreasing clouds throughout the day as it turns partly cloudy for the afternoon. A stray shower or storm possible for the afternoon but very few if any spots will see rain during the daytime. A very warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Partly cloudy to start the evening as clouds increase. Mild with temperatures eventually falling into the 60s. Scattered showers and storms begin to roll in after 8pm as a cold front to the north begins to drop south. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start the day and temperatures rising into the 60s. Patchy fog early. Rain showers will stay scattered for the morning hours and then more spotty by the afternoon. Breezy with the front crossing during the afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the evening as temperatures fall into the 50s. Some clouds around overnight. A stray lingering shower cannot be ruled out before midnight. Turning cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and warm. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Just a few passing clouds for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Mostly clear overnight and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A mild evening and partly cloudy with temperatures eventually falling into the 60s. Mostly cloudy overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day. We could see a few showers in the afternoon but more likely during the night. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Plenty of clouds for the evening and mild as temperatures fall into the 60s. A few showers possible overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Scattered showers during the day, especially in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

