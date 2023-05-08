Stuart’s Draft Diamondbacks limit ball field access to only scheduled events

STUART’S DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The fan favorite Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks have prevented unscheduled people to use the field because of a recent vandalism at the park.

The Diamondback’s field is home to four teams that buy-in and help support the ballpark:

The Stuart’s Draft Diamondbacks

Ridgeview Christian School

Grace Christian School

Fishburne Military School

Jeff Randozzo, president of the Diamondbacks, said that the vandalism caused a hefty financial burden. The vandalism included tearing up the infield with some motorized vehicle, flipping trash cans, spilling trash all over the field and attempts to break into the buildings/sheds on site.

“It costs a lot of money to maintain the fields,” Randozzo said. “When you get something like that on it, it can be pretty detrimental.

The extent of the vandalism is not only on the visual side of the field, Randozzo said it also affects how the game would be played and can cause serious issues to arise.

Randozzo emphasized how important it is to keep the infield cleaned up. He said that a rough and choppy infield is extremely dangerous and can cause serious injury to players on the field because the ball might skip across unpredictably.

“Some of these guys are college athletes and they can hit a ball pretty hard,” Randozzo said. “If you’re trying to field a ball in the infield and it has been completely destroyed and rutted up, that ball has the potential to skip and you can lose some teeth on it.”

The Diamondbacks are a non-profit organization that runs completely on volunteer work and fan funding. Randozzo said that its “their pocket dollars” that are going to the organization. These donations/purchases through the Diamondbacks is what helped pay for the materials needed to bring the field to its original state.

“You gotta rake out the fields, re-roll everything, replace what was tore up in the infield for infield conditioner,” Randozzo said. “It takes a lot of work, it don’t seem like much but for it to be a safe playing area for these athletes its pretty extensive.”

Randozzo said it’s not fair to take away from the kids who play on the field because of the vandalism.

“There’s local kids that come over and play on the ball field,” Randozzo said. “That is absolutely fine, a kid with a baseball and a glove is not going to tear up the baseball field, we are not ever going to get upset about that.”

Located off of Cambridge St. Randozzo said it’s a good location and the community support is always felt when the Diamondbacks are playing. However, he recognizes that it is near impossible to have an eye on the ballpark at all times to prevent situations like this from happening again.

“The Stuart’s Draft community, its a pretty tight group, everyone kind of looks out for everyone,” Randozzo said. “It’s a nice subdivision area that the ballpark is in, but you can’t keep eyes on it at all times, truthfully.”

On the Stuart’s Draft Facebook page, they are looking for submissions for any information that could be gathered about the vandalism.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.