Town of Broadway greenlights more Airbnbs coming with no permit needed

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Broadway Town Council made a major decision to stop requiring special use permits for short-term rentals.

This means more AirBnbs can pop up within suburban single-family residential areas in town limits.

Town Manager, Kyle O’Brien, expressed that getting rid of the permit helps local government cut a chunk of red tape with setting up this kind of housing.

Many worry that more AirBnbs coming to town may take away residential housing, but O’Brien says it’s not a concern for them.

“That really hasn’t been a part of the conversation, but we know that affordable housing is a huge issue not just a Broadway but the Shenandoah Valley and all across the country. There’s really not a correlation between Airbnb’s and affordable housing,” Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said.

O’Brien says staff is confident that they can handle issues like noise disturbances with the code enforcements they have in local government.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.