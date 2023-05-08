Draw Your Weather
Virginia flags lowered in honor of Texas mass shooting victims

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has joined President Joe Biden in ordering flags in Virginia lowered to half staff in honor of the eight people killed in a mass shooting in Allen, Texas.

Youngkin’s order reads as follows:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Allen, Texas.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Monday, May 8, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Ordered on this, the 8th day of May, 2023.

