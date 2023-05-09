Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Dayton neighborhood coming together amid anonymous act of antisemitism

By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Dayton Police stepped up in support of the victims of an anti-Semitic message that got thrown onto their doorstep on Saturday.

“Chief Trout from the Dayton police reached out and asked that we can speak with a Dayton Police to let them know what happened so that they could have a record of it,” Eastview Crew Member Lila Bradley said.

The flyer comes from a website with hate speech for different demographics. The corn added insult to injury since it is not kosher.

Doorbell cameras caught the bags filled with corn and hate speech thrown onto properties.

While the offenders tried to build tension with this hate speech, it actually brought the Eastview Crew better together to fight against things like antisemitism understanding that things like this don’t belong in the neighborhood.

Dayton Resident Lila Bradley herself is not Jewish but shared her neighborhood was not the only victim in this act.

“I know that other communities in Rockingham County received the same thing. There was a Facebook post about somebody in Belmont receiving the exact same package that we got,” Bradley said.

Bradley believes it is really important to be as calm as possible whenever there is a discussion about differences, even in the form of hate.

“This incivility cannot be disguised by the idea that they are trying to spread information but also that it is wasted on our neighborhood because there’s no tolerance for that kind of hatred here,” Bradley said.

While mad that this happened, Bradley and her neighbors feel it is better to increase the peace than to lash out.

All of the bags of corn were collected before children were exposed to them.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
Name of suspect in Harrisonburg shooting released, officers won’t face charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Proceeds from this event are going to fund the free events they do all year long but this years...
High hopes for Model Train and Railroad show happening Sunday
Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
The suspect was struck multiple times, and HPD officers immediately administered life-saving...
Woman safe after abduction, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him

Latest News

Horse at Hidden Creek Farm in Fishersville, VA
Kentucky Derby horse deaths bring attention to horse health
Kentucky Derby horse deaths bring attention to horse health
Kentucky Derby horse deaths bring attention to horse health
Rainbow fentanyl
Fentanyl Awareness Day brings clarity to the dangers of recreational Fentanyl
Shenandoah Downs horse track in Woodstock has a special guest this week. From Tuesday to...
Shenandoah Downs hosting Secretariat statue