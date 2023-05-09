Dayton Town Council still searching for full-time town manager

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night, the Dayton Town Council met to adopt its budget and tax rates along with the Capital Improvement Program for the coming years.

However, other items were brought up that were not on the agenda surrounding the town manager’s position.

Dayton’s Town Manager resigned last year and they have been looking for a permanent fill to the seat since.

As of now, Earl Mathers is holding the position of interim town manager and the town is looking tp hire someone full-time with the help of the Berkley Group.

At Monday’s meeting, concerns were brought up about how a candidate who applied for the town manager’s position hiring process was handled.

A former treasurer for Dayton, Susan Smith, applied for the town manager position according to previous meeting minutes.

The minutes stated she would be offered an interim town manager position while training a candidate for the treasurer position.

At Monday’s meeting, first, April’s meeting minutes had to be adjusted as the council said they read as if they voted to appoint Smith as the interim.

However, council member Susan Mathias said they never got to the voting portion of the meeting and ultimately, she said Smith didn’t take the position.

”One it’s dishonest because she’s not coming back, two she will not be training anyone and then ... this is from her... this makes her look like she just left without providing a professional two-week notice and basically look like a 7-0 vote on April 6 and then she just left on the 17th,” Emily Estes, Dayton town council member said.

Concerns were brought up about the confidentiality of Smith’s closed-session meeting with the council.

”Nothing happened behind closed doors,” Cary Jackson, Mayor of Dayton said. “If it’s closed session we come out from inside the closed session and then a vote is made.”

Estes said she had left the meeting so there wasn’t a full council to vote on her appointment.

Council members believe the vote would’ve been 3-3 if they did make it to voting that night, which in turn would lead them to have another vote with Estes present.

A handful of residents got up to speak about how they are displeased with the way Smith’s hiring process was handled at Monday’s meeting.

“We’ve got a turning point right here there’s no question about it, I’m confident we’re all up for that challenge because I know we’ve banded together before and we’ll do it again as a town,” Bradford Dyjak, Dayton town council member said.

Mathias said she believes they are moving in the right direction to find a full-time town manager.

