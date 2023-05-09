Events announced to commemorate anniversary of the Battle of New Market

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Museum of the Civil War has announced events for the 159th Commemoration of the Battle of New Market.

The events will take place at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War at the New Market Battlefield on May 20-21 and will feature several activities on both days.

Some of these activities include:

Live black powder and military drill demonstrations

Live artillery demonstrations

Guided battlefield tours

Period cooking and civilian life programs

Period dances

Hands-on period Civil War weapons

Medical demonstrations (Friday-Sunday)

New Market shined for its accounts of youth in battle, immigrant generals, and a desperate, muddy fight. Youth and veterans, generals and privates, farmers and teachers-all were called into the conflict or its aftermath of the battle, an event that changed a community, a military institute, and the very fate of the Shenandoah Valley.

The weekend will feature two special guests presenting specialized programs. The American Civil War Original Long Arms Collector’s group offers the opportunity to get hands-on with period Civil War weapons. Additionally, the Society of Civil War Surgeons will offer multiple medical demonstrations all weekend.

Daily rates are $10.00 for adults (ages 13+); $6.00 for youth (ages 5-12). Call 866-515-1864 or e-mail nmbshp@vmi.edu for more information.

You can find a full schedule of events here.

