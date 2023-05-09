Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Events announced to commemorate anniversary of the Battle of New Market

The museum for the Civil War at New Market.
The museum for the Civil War at New Market.(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Museum of the Civil War has announced events for the 159th Commemoration of the Battle of New Market.

The events will take place at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War at the New Market Battlefield on May 20-21 and will feature several activities on both days.

Some of these activities include:

  • Live black powder and military drill demonstrations
  • Live artillery demonstrations
  • Guided battlefield tours
  • Period cooking and civilian life programs
  • Period dances
  • Hands-on period Civil War weapons
  • Medical demonstrations (Friday-Sunday)

New Market shined for its accounts of youth in battle, immigrant generals, and a desperate, muddy fight. Youth and veterans, generals and privates, farmers and teachers-all were called into the conflict or its aftermath of the battle, an event that changed a community, a military institute, and the very fate of the Shenandoah Valley.

The weekend will feature two special guests presenting specialized programs. The American Civil War Original Long Arms Collector’s group offers the opportunity to get hands-on with period Civil War weapons. Additionally, the Society of Civil War Surgeons will offer multiple medical demonstrations all weekend.

Daily rates are $10.00 for adults (ages 13+); $6.00 for youth (ages 5-12). Call 866-515-1864 or e-mail nmbshp@vmi.edu for more information.

You can find a full schedule of events here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
Name of suspect in Harrisonburg shooting released, officers won’t face charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Proceeds from this event are going to fund the free events they do all year long but this years...
High hopes for Model Train and Railroad show happening Sunday
Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
The suspect was struck multiple times, and HPD officers immediately administered life-saving...
Woman safe after abduction, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunshine for the middle of the week
A student at Matoaca Middle School in Chesterfield had a loaded gun in his backpack late...
Loaded gun found in Chesterfield middle school student’s backpack
Air3 Downtown Harrisonburg
Air3 lays low in downtown Harrisonburg
Buford Middle School in Charlottesville
Possible trespasser causes lock down at Buford Middle School