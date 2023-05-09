Fentanyl Awareness Day brings clarity to the dangers of recreational Fentanyl

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Behavioral Health Group in Staunton hosted an event to inform their clients and the public about the dangers of fentanyl.

May 9 is the nationally recognized Fentanyl Awareness Day and BHG’s goal is to bring awareness to the potency and dangers that fentanyl has. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 70,000 people who died from drug overdose tested positive for synthetic opioids (primarily fentanyl). Fentanyl and other synthetic opioid overdose has been the leading cause of drug-related deaths since 2016.

Jennifer Brugh, program director at BHG, said that fentanyl can be easily laced into other recreational drugs such as methamphetamine or cannabis.

“Prescription pills that you know especially teenagers are using or adults, anybody across the spectrum are using, they may not be what you think you’re getting,” Brugh said. “You think you might be getting oxycodone or hydrocodone but a lot of times its that mixed with fentanyl or just pure pressed fentanyl.”

Brugh said that not only does BHG provide medicinal assistance for those struggling with drug abuse, but they offer mental health services as well.

“It is important almost always to provide that extra mental health piece in the counseling and not just simple medication assisted treatment and we think that really includes the counseling and mental health piece as well,” Brugh said.

Laura Reubush, a counselor with BHG, said her priorities is to work with their patients to see what they want to get out of treatment and help “pave the road” for them to overcome their drug abuse.

“That’s now what they were thinking they were putting in their bodies,” Reubush said. “That becomes terrifying for them but it’s like the dirty f-word nobody wants to say it until you have a moment like this where it’s [fentanyl] is real, it’s out there so let’s acknowledge it.”

Brugh emphasized that a lot of people do not seek recovery because of the stigma for people struggling with drug abuse disorder. She said that they are often treated and viewed as “second class citizens” when they’re people as well.

BHG also helps patients who are struggling with issues like food insecurity. Brugh said it is important to get their clients back on track and help them overcome the struggles they have been dealing with.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.