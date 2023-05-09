Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Fentanyl Awareness Day brings clarity to the dangers of recreational Fentanyl

By Mike Staley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Behavioral Health Group in Staunton hosted an event to inform their clients and the public about the dangers of fentanyl.

May 9 is the nationally recognized Fentanyl Awareness Day and BHG’s goal is to bring awareness to the potency and dangers that fentanyl has. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 70,000 people who died from drug overdose tested positive for synthetic opioids (primarily fentanyl). Fentanyl and other synthetic opioid overdose has been the leading cause of drug-related deaths since 2016.

Jennifer Brugh, program director at BHG, said that fentanyl can be easily laced into other recreational drugs such as methamphetamine or cannabis.

“Prescription pills that you know especially teenagers are using or adults, anybody across the spectrum are using, they may not be what you think you’re getting,” Brugh said. “You think you might be getting oxycodone or hydrocodone but a lot of times its that mixed with fentanyl or just pure pressed fentanyl.”

Brugh said that not only does BHG provide medicinal assistance for those struggling with drug abuse, but they offer mental health services as well.

“It is important almost always to provide that extra mental health piece in the counseling and not just simple medication assisted treatment and we think that really includes the counseling and mental health piece as well,” Brugh said.

Laura Reubush, a counselor with BHG, said her priorities is to work with their patients to see what they want to get out of treatment and help “pave the road” for them to overcome their drug abuse.

“That’s now what they were thinking they were putting in their bodies,” Reubush said. “That becomes terrifying for them but it’s like the dirty f-word nobody wants to say it until you have a moment like this where it’s [fentanyl] is real, it’s out there so let’s acknowledge it.”

Brugh emphasized that a lot of people do not seek recovery because of the stigma for people struggling with drug abuse disorder. She said that they are often treated and viewed as “second class citizens” when they’re people as well.

BHG also helps patients who are struggling with issues like food insecurity. Brugh said it is important to get their clients back on track and help them overcome the struggles they have been dealing with.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
Name of suspect in Harrisonburg shooting released, officers won’t face charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Proceeds from this event are going to fund the free events they do all year long but this years...
High hopes for Model Train and Railroad show happening Sunday
Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
The suspect was struck multiple times, and HPD officers immediately administered life-saving...
Woman safe after abduction, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him

Latest News

Horse at Hidden Creek Farm in Fishersville, VA
Kentucky Derby horse deaths bring attention to horse health
Kentucky Derby horse deaths bring attention to horse health
Kentucky Derby horse deaths bring attention to horse health
Shenandoah Downs horse track in Woodstock has a special guest this week. From Tuesday to...
Shenandoah Downs hosting Secretariat statue
While the offenders tried to build tension with this hate speech, it actually brought the...
Dayton neighborhood coming together amid anonymous act of antisemitism