JMU Lacrosse ranked No. 7 in coaches poll leading into NCAA Tournament
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For a tenth straight week, the James Madison women’s lacrosse team is ranked inside the top 10 in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s Division I poll.
The Dukes, ranked No. 6 last week, are coming off a loss to Florida in the AAC Championship game on Saturday afternoon.
JMU earned an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. A No. 7 seed overall, JMU will face Army at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at Sentara Park. Should they advance, they’d play the winner of No. 11 Maryland verses Drexel on Sunday afternoon.
The Top 10 of the IWLCA poll is as follows:
- Northwestern
- Boston College
- Syracuse
- North Carolina
- Denver
- Florida
- James Madison
- Notre Dame
- Loyola
- Stony Brook
