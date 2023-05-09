Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

JMU Lacrosse ranked No. 7 in coaches poll leading into NCAA Tournament

James Madison head coach Shelley Klaes, left, breaks down a team huddle during the NCAA...
James Madison head coach Shelley Klaes, left, breaks down a team huddle during the NCAA Selection Show on May 7, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For a tenth straight week, the James Madison women’s lacrosse team is ranked inside the top 10 in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s Division I poll.

The Dukes, ranked No. 6 last week, are coming off a loss to Florida in the AAC Championship game on Saturday afternoon.

JMU earned an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. A No. 7 seed overall, JMU will face Army at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at Sentara Park. Should they advance, they’d play the winner of No. 11 Maryland verses Drexel on Sunday afternoon.

The Top 10 of the IWLCA poll is as follows:

  1. Northwestern
  2. Boston College
  3. Syracuse
  4. North Carolina
  5. Denver
  6. Florida
  7. James Madison
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Loyola
  10. Stony Brook

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in downtown Harrisonburg
The suspect was struck multiple times, and HPD officers immediately administered life-saving...
Woman safe after abduction, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg
Proceeds from this event are going to fund the free events they do all year long but this years...
High hopes for Model Train and Railroad show happening Sunday
One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
Name of suspect in Harrisonburg shooting released, officers won’t face charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash

Latest News

JMU lacrosse earns No. 7 seed in NCAA Championship, will host Army in first round
JMU lacrosse earns No. 7 seed in NCAA Championship, will host Army in first round
FILE - James Madison head lacrosse coach Shelley Klaes
Florida defeats James Madison in AAC Championship Game
James Madison's Kyle Novak (30) waits to greet Ryan Dooley at home plate after Dooley hit a...
James Madison opens three-game series at Marshall with 13-6 win, softball falls at Texas State
James Madison defender Rachel Matey during practice on May 2, 2023
‘We’re setting the tone.’ JMU lacrosse looks to secure AAC Tournament Championship