Kentucky Derby horse deaths bring attention to horse health

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Race horse health has caught peoples attention, after seven race horses died in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby this year.

Horse Riding Instructor, Jenna Moore, said she believes horses are being run too young.

“Horses don’t fully develop until they are five or six years old. So when you are running two or three year old horses joint problems, we see horses breaking their legs, things like that, their bones aren’t fully fused yet. I think that is a big part of it.” said Moore.

Moore said when a horse breaks a leg, depending on the injury, they often get euthanized.

“Just because trying to get them off of one leg for so long is really difficult. If it is a bone chip or something like it then you can see a recovery, but typically a full break it is really hard to have them have a full recovery.” said Moore.

“You do see horses getting euthanized on farms as well, but I feel like we see it the most in the racing industry just because there are just so many horses going through the industry and so many injuries happening.” said Moore.

“Shaking, excessive breathing, really lots of sweat dripping off of them, things like that you are going to know that they have been going too hard too long.”

Moore said a lot goes into horse health and care.

“Horses are grazing animals so they need to have 24/7 food. So if that is hay or grass they need have that going through there system.” said Moore.

“Vet care is very important, Horses should be seen by a vet once a year, unless there are other medical problems. Horses have feet that grow that need to be trimmed every four to six weeks. Some horses get shoes, some do not that is another thing you would need to talk to to you Ferrier. Food the quality of food you get. Hay or grain, it is important to research what is good quality. " said Moore.

