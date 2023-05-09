Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Man found shot to death after multi-county police chase

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was found dead with a gunshot wound after a police chase early Tuesday morning.

The driver of a Ford Escape SUV had been fleeing from Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies, according to Virginia State Police, and sped south on Route 29 into Campbell County. Deputies saw the Ford veer off the road and crash in the 11400 block of Wards Road. Deputies approached the SUV to help the driver, whom they found dead.

The driver’s body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy. A name will be released after family is notified.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident as a suicide, saying a gun was recovered at the scene and the driver was the vehicle’s only occupant.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
Name of suspect in Harrisonburg shooting released, officers won’t face charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Proceeds from this event are going to fund the free events they do all year long but this years...
High hopes for Model Train and Railroad show happening Sunday
Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
The suspect was struck multiple times, and HPD officers immediately administered life-saving...
Woman safe after abduction, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Big range in temperatures for Tuesday
A lone cannon marks the spot of an artillery battery at the New Market battlefield.
The tragic story of Cadet Jefferson at the Battle of New Market
Close-up of a cannon at the New Market Battlefield.
Cadet Jefferson and the Battle of New Market
The weather is starting to warm and the chance of snow is starting to dissipate which means...
VDOT providing safety tips during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month