Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Plans to open Keister Park in Shenandoah County are underway

Potential regional park coming to Shenandoah County
Potential regional park coming to Shenandoah County(Shenandoah County Parks and Rec)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County is working to add a regional park to its list of recreation sites.

The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors got an update from the Parks and Rec department at Tuesday’s meeting. Keister Park was originally purchased by the county in 2002, according to Jered Hoover, Shenandoah County’s Parks and Rec director.

Now Parks and Rec is trying to bring it to life.

The park is located outside of the town of Strasburg, north of Signal Knob and borders the Shenandoah River.

”We’re talking about the things that are right in front of us currently we have the option to make flow. Parks and trails, river access we have the property to do everything these words list in front of you,” Hoover said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Hoover said they plan to work in phases on this project.

He said phase one will mostly be access into and around the park.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
Name of suspect in Harrisonburg shooting released, officers won’t face charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Proceeds from this event are going to fund the free events they do all year long but this years...
High hopes for Model Train and Railroad show happening Sunday
Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
The suspect was struck multiple times, and HPD officers immediately administered life-saving...
Woman safe after abduction, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him

Latest News

Horse at Hidden Creek Farm in Fishersville, VA
Kentucky Derby horse deaths bring attention to horse health
Kentucky Derby horse deaths bring attention to horse health
Kentucky Derby horse deaths bring attention to horse health
Rainbow fentanyl
Fentanyl Awareness Day brings clarity to the dangers of recreational Fentanyl
Shenandoah Downs horse track in Woodstock has a special guest this week. From Tuesday to...
Shenandoah Downs hosting Secretariat statue
While the offenders tried to build tension with this hate speech, it actually brought the...
Dayton neighborhood coming together amid anonymous act of antisemitism