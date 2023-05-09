Plans to open Keister Park in Shenandoah County are underway

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County is working to add a regional park to its list of recreation sites.

The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors got an update from the Parks and Rec department at Tuesday’s meeting. Keister Park was originally purchased by the county in 2002, according to Jered Hoover, Shenandoah County’s Parks and Rec director.

Now Parks and Rec is trying to bring it to life.

The park is located outside of the town of Strasburg, north of Signal Knob and borders the Shenandoah River.

”We’re talking about the things that are right in front of us currently we have the option to make flow. Parks and trails, river access we have the property to do everything these words list in front of you,” Hoover said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Hoover said they plan to work in phases on this project.

He said phase one will mostly be access into and around the park.

