Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Possible trespasser causes lock down at Buford Middle School

Buford Middle School in Charlottesville
Buford Middle School in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Officers with the Charlottesville Police Department are at several city schools following a reported threat outside Buford Middle School.

The school went into lockdown status Tuesday, May 9, due to a possible trespasser. Students and staff are said to be safe.

School officials say the trespasser may have a connection with Greenbrier Elementary School and Charlottesville High School, which is why police also went to those schools.

CPD says all three schools have been secured.

The Charlottesville Police Department posted to Facebook the following shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday: “Buford middle school is currently in a “lock down status” due to an active threat. CPD Officers are on scene. Officers are also responding to Greenbrier Elementary School and Charlottesville High School to ensure the safety of students and faculty. We will continue to provide updates on this platform.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
Name of suspect in Harrisonburg shooting released, officers won’t face charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Proceeds from this event are going to fund the free events they do all year long but this years...
High hopes for Model Train and Railroad show happening Sunday
Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
The suspect was struck multiple times, and HPD officers immediately administered life-saving...
Woman safe after abduction, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

A malfunctioning HVAC unit prompted firefighters to respond to Matoaca Middle School before...
Loaded gun found in Chesterfield middle school student’s backpack
A police car.
Saturday head-on crash under investigation, police say
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Big range in temperatures for Tuesday
A lone cannon marks the spot of an artillery battery at the New Market battlefield.
The tragic story of Cadet Jefferson at the Battle of New Market